Chill Beats Music

Chill Beats Music

Альбом  ·  2022

Future Sounds

#Электроника
Chill Beats Music

Артист

Chill Beats Music

Релиз Future Sounds

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Solo

Solo

Chill Beats Music

Future Sounds

2:08

2

Трек Wild Fire

Wild Fire

Chill Beats Music

Future Sounds

2:00

3

Трек Don't Give Up (Version 2 Mix)

Don't Give Up (Version 2 Mix)

Chill Beats Music

Future Sounds

1:42

4

Трек Saloon (Version 2 Mix)

Saloon (Version 2 Mix)

Chill Beats Music

Future Sounds

1:53

5

Трек Old Tapes

Old Tapes

Chill Beats Music

Future Sounds

3:32

6

Трек Hypnotised

Hypnotised

Chill Beats Music

Future Sounds

2:10

7

Трек Squared

Squared

Chill Beats Music

Future Sounds

1:54

8

Трек Come On (Version 2 Mix)

Come On (Version 2 Mix)

Chill Beats Music

Future Sounds

3:17

9

Трек Nose Dive

Nose Dive

Chill Beats Music

Future Sounds

1:53

10

Трек Transition (Instrumental Version Mix)

Transition (Instrumental Version Mix)

Chill Beats Music

Future Sounds

1:48

11

Трек Cheppe

Cheppe

Chill Beats Music

Future Sounds

3:16

12

Трек Reflection

Reflection

Chill Beats Music

Future Sounds

1:12

13

Трек Microorganisms (Version 2 Mix)

Microorganisms (Version 2 Mix)

Chill Beats Music

Future Sounds

1:54

14

Трек Lost Memories

Lost Memories

Chill Beats Music

Future Sounds

2:08

15

Трек Vangellis

Vangellis

Chill Beats Music

Future Sounds

2:02

16

Трек Snow

Snow

Chill Beats Music

Future Sounds

2:08

17

Трек Kristine

Kristine

Chill Beats Music

Future Sounds

2:02

Информация о правообладателе: Young Spring
