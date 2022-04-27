Альбом · 2022
Icons: A Tribute to the Greats
1
Frank Sinatra Medley: Fly Me to the Moon / Come Fly with Me / The Way You Look Tonight / My Way
3:12
2
Beatles Medley: Here Comes the Sun / Come Together / Yesterday / I Want to Hold Your Hand
1:53
3
Whitney Houston Medley: I Will Always Love You / Higher Love / I Wanna Dance With Somebody / I Have Nothing
2:44
4
U2 Medley: With or Without You / I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For / Beautiful Day / Pride (In the Name of Love)
2:37
5
Stevie Wonder Medley: Superstition / Signed Sealed Delivered / Isn’t She Lovely / For Once in My Life / Sir Duke
2:25
6
Elvis Medley: Can’t Help Falling in Love / Jailhouse Rock / Hound Dog / A Little Less Conversation / Blue Suede Shoes
2:15
7
2:21
8
Billy Joel Medley: Uptown Girl / Piano Man / She’s Always a Woman / Vienna / New York State of Mind
2:40
9
1:53
