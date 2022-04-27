О нас

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
Anthem Lights

Anthem Lights

Альбом  ·  2022

Icons: A Tribute to the Greats

#Поп
Anthem Lights

Артист

Anthem Lights

Релиз Icons: A Tribute to the Greats

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Frank Sinatra Medley: Fly Me to the Moon / Come Fly with Me / The Way You Look Tonight / My Way

Frank Sinatra Medley: Fly Me to the Moon / Come Fly with Me / The Way You Look Tonight / My Way

Anthem Lights

Icons: A Tribute to the Greats

3:12

2

Трек Beatles Medley: Here Comes the Sun / Come Together / Yesterday / I Want to Hold Your Hand

Beatles Medley: Here Comes the Sun / Come Together / Yesterday / I Want to Hold Your Hand

Anthem Lights

Icons: A Tribute to the Greats

1:53

3

Трек Whitney Houston Medley: I Will Always Love You / Higher Love / I Wanna Dance With Somebody / I Have Nothing

Whitney Houston Medley: I Will Always Love You / Higher Love / I Wanna Dance With Somebody / I Have Nothing

Anthem Lights

Icons: A Tribute to the Greats

2:44

4

Трек U2 Medley: With or Without You / I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For / Beautiful Day / Pride (In the Name of Love)

U2 Medley: With or Without You / I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For / Beautiful Day / Pride (In the Name of Love)

Anthem Lights

Icons: A Tribute to the Greats

2:37

5

Трек Stevie Wonder Medley: Superstition / Signed Sealed Delivered / Isn’t She Lovely / For Once in My Life / Sir Duke

Stevie Wonder Medley: Superstition / Signed Sealed Delivered / Isn’t She Lovely / For Once in My Life / Sir Duke

Anthem Lights

Icons: A Tribute to the Greats

2:25

6

Трек Elvis Medley: Can’t Help Falling in Love / Jailhouse Rock / Hound Dog / A Little Less Conversation / Blue Suede Shoes

Elvis Medley: Can’t Help Falling in Love / Jailhouse Rock / Hound Dog / A Little Less Conversation / Blue Suede Shoes

Anthem Lights

Icons: A Tribute to the Greats

2:15

7

Трек Garth Brooks Medley: The Dance / Friends in Low Places / Thunder Rolls

Garth Brooks Medley: The Dance / Friends in Low Places / Thunder Rolls

Anthem Lights

Icons: A Tribute to the Greats

2:21

8

Трек Billy Joel Medley: Uptown Girl / Piano Man / She’s Always a Woman / Vienna / New York State of Mind

Billy Joel Medley: Uptown Girl / Piano Man / She’s Always a Woman / Vienna / New York State of Mind

Anthem Lights

Icons: A Tribute to the Greats

2:40

9

Трек Bob Marley Medley: Three Little Birds / One Love / Could You Be Loved

Bob Marley Medley: Three Little Birds / One Love / Could You Be Loved

Anthem Lights

Icons: A Tribute to the Greats

1:53

10

Трек Celine Dion Medley: My Heart Will Go On / Because You Loved Me / The Power of Love / It’s All Coming Back to Me Now

Celine Dion Medley: My Heart Will Go On / Because You Loved Me / The Power of Love / It’s All Coming Back to Me Now

Anthem Lights

Icons: A Tribute to the Greats

3:25

Информация о правообладателе: Wavy Records
