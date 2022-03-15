О нас

Adolph Deutsch

Adolph Deutsch

Альбом  ·  2022

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

#Саундтреки

1 лайк

Adolph Deutsch

Артист

Adolph Deutsch

Релиз Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Main Title-Theme From The Apartment

Main Title-Theme From The Apartment

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

1:48

2

Трек Lonely Room

Lonely Room

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

3:09

3

Трек Where Are You, Fran?

Where Are You, Fran?

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

2:14

4

Трек Ring A Ding Ding

Ring A Ding Ding

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

1:24

5

Трек So Fouled Up

So Fouled Up

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

2:02

6

Трек Tavern In Town

Tavern In Town

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

1:36

7

Трек Hong Kong Blues

Hong Kong Blues

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

3:17

8

Трек Theme From The Apartment

Theme From The Apartment

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

3:29

9

Трек Career March

Career March

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

3:06

10

Трек Blue Christmas

Blue Christmas

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

2:01

11

Трек Kicked In The Head

Kicked In The Head

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

2:46

12

Трек Little Brown Jug

Little Brown Jug

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

1:27

13

Трек Office Workers

Office Workers

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

2:11

14

Трек This Night

This Night

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

3:28

15

Трек Prelude (Main Title)

Prelude (Main Title)

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

1:26

16

Трек Building The Spirit

Building The Spirit

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

4:09

17

Трек First Test Flight

First Test Flight

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

1:20

18

Трек Flight To St. Louis

Flight To St. Louis

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

1:14

19

Трек St. Christopher

St. Christopher

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

0:40

20

Трек 20 New York-To Cape Cod

20 New York-To Cape Cod

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

7:05

21

Трек Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

3:05

22

Трек St. John'S

St. John'S

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

6:53

23

Трек Asleep

Asleep

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

4:09

24

Трек Ireland

Ireland

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

4:08

25

Трек Plymouth

Plymouth

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

3:29

26

Трек Le Bourget/End

Le Bourget/End

Adolph Deutsch

Billy Wilder's "The Apartment"

6:46

Информация о правообладателе: The Sound of the Screen
