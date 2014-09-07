The Best of Count Basie and His Orchestra

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Count Basie and His Orchestra
Strike Up the Band
Basie Swings, Bennett Sings
Milenberg Joys - Treasury Of Jazz No. 59
Body and Soul - The Smithsonian Collection of Classic Jazz
Basie At Birdland, The Complete Recordings
Больше звука
Rolling Stone Original
The Very Best Of Keely Smith
Great Ladies Of Song / Spotlight On Keely Smith
Sentimental and Melancholy
Bouncing With Bud
Just One of Those Things - Oscar Peterson Plays Cole Porter