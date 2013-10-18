Aftershock (Tour Edition)

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Motörhead
The Löst Tapes, Vol. 2 (Live in Norwich, 1998)
Everything Louder Forever: The Very Best Of
Stay Clean (Live Sound check at Newcastle City Hall, 30/3/1981)
The Löst Tapes Vol. 1 (Live in Madrid 1995)
The Hammer (Live at Newcastle City Hall, 30/3/1981)
Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin
Больше звука
The Chemical Wedding
Alone
A Real Live Dead One (Live; 1998 Remaster)
The Book of Souls
Revolution Calling
Immortal