Альбом
The Absolute Masterpieces, Vol. 2
Billie Holiday & her Orchestra
What a Wonderful Masterpieces Recordings World • Джаз • 2014
Другие альбомы исполнителя
Bob Brookmeyer, Coleman Hawkins, Louis Armstrong, Otis Rush, Benny Goodman, Billie Holiday, The Penguins, Willie Dixon, Muddy Waters, Roy Brown, Clifford Jordan, Nina Simone, Tommy Dorsey, The Four Freshmen, Gerry Mulligan, Nancy Wilson, Helen Forrest, Shorty Rogers, Scott Joplin, Harry Belafonte, Chet Baker, Sugar Blue, Fats Waller, Little Walter
2023