Lettera Amorosa

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Il Giardino Armonico
Musica barocca: Baroque Masterpieces by Albinoni, Bach, Handel, Vivaldi...
Handel: Serse, HWV 40: Ombra mai fu
Vinci: Alessandro nell'Indie: Quanto invidio la sorte… Chi vive amante
Farinelli
Hasse: Marc'Antonio e Cleopatra: Morte col fiero aspetto (Ed. Wiesend)
Porpora: Polifemo / Act 2: "Nell' attendere mio bene" (Ed. Sanderson)
Больше звука
A Night on the Town
I See You [Theme from Avatar] (Cosmic Gate Club Mix)
You've Got to Be Modernistic
Mad 6
Ravel: L'Enfant et les Sortilèges; Shéhérazade
עשוי מאותיות