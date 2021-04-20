Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома For the Roses

For the Roses

Joni Mitchell

℗ 1972 Asylum Records  • Поп-музыка  • 1972

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971)

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971)

Постер альбома You Can Close Your Eyes (with James Taylor) [Live on In Concert, BBC, Paris Theatre, London, England, 10/29/1970]

You Can Close Your Eyes (with James Taylor) [Live on In Concert, BBC, Paris Theatre, London, England, 10/29/1970]

Постер альбома Chelsea Morning (Live at Carnegie Hall, New York, NY, 2/1/1969)

Chelsea Morning (Live at Carnegie Hall, New York, NY, 2/1/1969)

Постер альбома The Dawntreader (Live at Le Hibou Coffee House, Ottawa, Ontario, 3/19/1968)

The Dawntreader (Live at Le Hibou Coffee House, Ottawa, Ontario, 3/19/1968)

Постер альбома The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)

The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)

Постер альбома Blue 50 (Demos & Outtakes)

Blue 50 (Demos & Outtakes)

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Miles of Aisles (Live)

Miles of Aisles (Live)

Постер альбома Don Juan's Reckless Daughter

Don Juan's Reckless Daughter

Постер альбома The Hissing of Summer Lawns

The Hissing of Summer Lawns

Постер альбома Yard Ekav (Du-Lu-Lu)

Yard Ekav (Du-Lu-Lu)

Постер альбома Ye Mera

Ye Mera

Постер альбома On the Block

On the Block