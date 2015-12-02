Beethoven: Piano Sonatas Part 1 - 2/12/15/22

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Alessandro Cesaro
Franz Schubert Piano Sonatas
Un mandarino per Teo: Suite per orchestra
J. L. Dussek: Piano Variations, Pieces, Fantasia
Beethoven: Sonate per Pianoforte, No. 24, 26 "Les Adieux", 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 & 32
Beethoven: Sonate per Pianoforte, No. 14 "Chiaro di Luna", 15 "Pastorale", 16 , 18, 20 "Sonata facile", 21 "Waldstein", 22
Beethoven: Sonate per Pianoforte, No. 8 ''Patetica'',9 ,10 ,11 ,12 ,13 ''Quasi una fantasia''
Больше звука