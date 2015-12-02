Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Beethoven: Piano Sonatas Part 1 - 2/12/15/22

Beethoven: Piano Sonatas Part 1 - 2/12/15/22

Alessandro Cesaro

Classic Art Records  • Музыка мира  • 2006

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Franz Schubert Piano Sonatas

Franz Schubert Piano Sonatas

Постер альбома Un mandarino per Teo: Suite per orchestra

Un mandarino per Teo: Suite per orchestra

Постер альбома J. L. Dussek: Piano Variations, Pieces, Fantasia

J. L. Dussek: Piano Variations, Pieces, Fantasia

Постер альбома Beethoven: Sonate per Pianoforte, No. 24, 26 "Les Adieux", 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 & 32

Beethoven: Sonate per Pianoforte, No. 24, 26 "Les Adieux", 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 & 32

Постер альбома Beethoven: Sonate per Pianoforte, No. 14 "Chiaro di Luna", 15 "Pastorale", 16 , 18, 20 "Sonata facile", 21 "Waldstein", 22

Beethoven: Sonate per Pianoforte, No. 14 "Chiaro di Luna", 15 "Pastorale", 16 , 18, 20 "Sonata facile", 21 "Waldstein", 22

Постер альбома Beethoven: Sonate per Pianoforte, No. 8 ''Patetica'',9 ,10 ,11 ,12 ,13 ''Quasi una fantasia''

Beethoven: Sonate per Pianoforte, No. 8 ''Patetica'',9 ,10 ,11 ,12 ,13 ''Quasi una fantasia''

Похожие альбомы