Verdi - Overtures

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Sofia Symphony Orchestra & Vassil Stefanov
Dukas: L'Apprenti Sorcier, Saint-Saens: Danse Macabre, Le Carnaval des Animeaux & Ravel: Ma Mere L'Oye
Mozart: Great Mass in C Minor
Shchedrin: Carmen Suite & Respighi: La Boutique fantasque
Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition - A Night on Bare Mountain - Prelude & Dance of the Persian Slaves from "Khovanshchina"
Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite - Jeu de Cartes - Symphony for Wind Instruments
Debussy: Prelude a l'apres-midi d'une faune - Danse sacree & Danse profane - Premiere rhapsodie - Fantaisie pour piano et orchestre
Больше звука