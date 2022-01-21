The Sunday Set

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso
1
Whistle Medley (Live at the Birdland Theater/2021)
Billy StritchJim Caruso
2
You Are My Sunshine (Live at the Birdland Theater/2021)
3
Lullaby Of Birdland (Live at the Birdland Theater/2021)
4
Lovin' At Birdland (Live at the Birdland Theater/2021)
5
What Did You Do To Your Face (Live at the Birdland Theater/2021)
6
A Doodlin' Song (Live at the Birdland Theater/2021)
7
Isn't It A Pity? (Live at the Birdland Theater/2021)
8
Sinatra Saloon Medley (Live at the Birdland Theater/2021)
9
42nd Street (Live at the Birdland Theater/2021)
Ordinary Miracles
Dreaming Of A Song: The Music of Hoagy Carmichael
Sunday In New York
In Your Dreams
Generations
The Music of Victor Young
Thelonica
A Special Blend
Love Caught
Finally
Показать ещё