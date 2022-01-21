Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Sunday Set

The Sunday Set

Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso

Club44 Records  • Джаз  • 2022

1

Whistle Medley (Live at the Birdland Theater/2021)

Billy StritchJim Caruso

5:17

2

You Are My Sunshine (Live at the Birdland Theater/2021)

Billy StritchJim Caruso

2:48

3

Lullaby Of Birdland (Live at the Birdland Theater/2021)

Billy StritchJim Caruso

3:24

4

Lovin' At Birdland (Live at the Birdland Theater/2021)

Billy StritchJim Caruso

5:15

5

What Did You Do To Your Face (Live at the Birdland Theater/2021)

Billy StritchJim Caruso

2:04

6

A Doodlin' Song (Live at the Birdland Theater/2021)

Billy StritchJim Caruso

3:17

7

Isn't It A Pity? (Live at the Birdland Theater/2021)

Billy StritchJim Caruso

4:55

8

Sinatra Saloon Medley (Live at the Birdland Theater/2021)

Billy StritchJim Caruso

7:05

9

42nd Street (Live at the Birdland Theater/2021)

Billy StritchJim Caruso

3:47

