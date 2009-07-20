More Female Vocalists

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Studio Allstars
Music from Oliver! & Matilda the Musical
Les Lacs Du Connemara (A Tribute to Michel Sardou) - Single
Tribute to Glee
Phantom of the Opera (A Tribute to Nightwish) - Single
Medley: We Built This City / We're Not Gonna Take It (A Tribute to Rock of Ages) - Single
Music From: Danny Boyle Films
Больше звука
Black or White (In the Style of Michael Jackson) [Performance Track with Demonstration Vocals]
Greatest Karaoke Hits, Vol. 353
Hard Rock Female Voices 3
Smooth Classical Jazz: Body and Soul, Deep Relaxation, Jazz Cafe
Good Vibes Chill Out – Chill Out Music, Deep Relax, Summer Beats, Ibiza Paradise
Piano Jazz Collection: Gentle Restaurant Background Music & Dinner Party, Smooth Solo Piano & Calm Time