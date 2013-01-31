Karaoke (In the Style of Kristian Leontiou)

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Ameritz Digital Karaoke
More Than I Need to Know (In the Style of Scooch) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Karaoke (In the Style of the Ting Tings)
Rapper's Delight (In the Style of Sugarhill Gang) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Destiny (In the Style of Zero 7) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Level Up (In the Style of Sway) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Le Jazz Hot (In the Style of Victor Victoria) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Больше звука
Story of My Life (In the Style of Kristian Leontiou) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Get Involved with Nu Disco, Vol. 18
The Time (Dirty Bit)
Love
Увидимся снова
Let You Go