Mick's Picks Volume 1, BB King's Blues Club 10/30-31/00

Jefferson Starship
Mother of the Sun
It's About Time
Oakland Coliseum, Ca. January 13th, 1980
The X's, San Francisco, Ca. December 31st, 1979
Pacific Ampitheater, Costa Mesa, Ca. June 30th, 1984
Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, Maryland, July 1st, 1981
Больше звука
(You're My) Dream Come True, Vol. 11
Mick's Pick's Volume 2, Cavern Club, Liverpool 03/23/04
Mick's Picks Vol.4 BB King's Blues Club 09/09/07
Best Of The Temptations Christmas
Winds Of Change
Earth