Альбом
Birds Of Cities And Countrysides
Frémeaux & Associés • Музыка мира, New Age • 1999
Другие альбомы исполнителя
Похожие альбомы
Gioachino Rossini, Gioachino Rossini, Rossini, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Georges Bizet, Michel Legrand, Claude Bolling, Francis Poulenc, Johann Sebastian Bach, George Gershwin, Joseph Haydn, Anthony Plog, Maurice Faillenot, Alexandre Grigori Aroutiounian, Leopold Mozart, Georg Philipp Telemann, Johann Nepomuk Hummel, Charles Chaynes, Henri Tomasi, Alfred
2016