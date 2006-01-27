Well Tempered Piano Part 1, BWV 862 Prelude & Fugue No.17 in A flat major

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Christiane Jaccottet
Afternoon snack with Bach
Orange Edition - Bach: Toccata and Fugue & Overture in the French Style
Orange Edition - Bach: Overture in the French Style & Little Organ Book
Orange Edition - Bach: Fantasia & 6 French Suites
Orange Edition - Bach: 6 French Suites Nos. 5 , 6 & Chorale Preludes
Red Edition - Bach: Harpsichord Concertos Nos. 4, 6 & Concerto for 2 Harpsichords
Больше звука
Brendel Plays Bach including The Italian Concerto & Chromatic Fantasy
Essential Bach
Ivan Vihor Plays Schumann, Beethoven, Liszt
Kempff plays Bach
O Nata Lux
J.S. Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier. Book I