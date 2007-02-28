Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Jeff Davidson
Speaking Up for Yourself On the Job: Getting More of What You Want More of the Time
Breaking Through Your Glass Ceiling: Moving Beyond Self-Imposed and External Limits
How to Communicate Your Vision and Ignite Passionate Followers
Becoming Indispensable At Work: 9 Key Strategies to Be Indispensable On the Job
Developing Unshakeable Self-Confidence: How to Be the One Who Everyone Looks Up To
Making Territory Management Manageable