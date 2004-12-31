Classic Cuts: Los Angeles, California 1951-1953

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Lowell Fulson
Fantastic Christmas Songs
The Blues Got Me Down
Let's Throw a Boogie Woogie
You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone
Let Me Ride Your Little Automobile
Lowell Fulson: "Prominent figure of the West Coast Blues" - I Want to Know
Больше звука
Memphis Slim: Only The Best (Remastered Version)
The Very Best of Bo Diddley
Let Me Tell You About the Blues: Chicago, Pt. 2
Blues Harp Bosses
The Very Best Of
Greatest Blues Masters