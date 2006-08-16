Fundamental Qualities of a New Breed of Leader: The 30 Minute, A New Breed of Leader Success Series

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Dr. Sheila Bethel
Great Organizations Are Values Based: The 30 Minute, New Breed of Leader Sucesss Series
The Age of Change, Leading in the New Normal: The 30 Minute, A New Breed of Leader Success Series
Mastering Influence: The Art and Skill of Using Power Wisely: The 30 Minute, New Breed of Leader Success Series
Position Power and Humility - The Greatest Force On Earth: The 30 Minute, New Breed of Leader Success Series
Build a Personal Coping Strategy-Stay Grounded in the Midst of Change: The 30 Minute, A New Breed of Leader Success Series
Personal Power Is the Key to Great Leadership: The 30 Minute, A New Breed of Leader Success Series
Больше звука