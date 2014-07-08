Illect Recordings: Mind the Rap Vol. 3

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Ladies and Gentlemen (feat. DJ Aslan)
Sivion
2
Change the Score (feat. Theory Hazit)
Jaq
3
The Prodigal
JustmeDeacon the Villain
4
Zone Out (feat. K.I.N.E.T.I.K.)
Imperial
5
The Shining Wire (feat. Manchild)
Sintax the TerrificDJ Kurfu
6
Got That Hunger (feat. KJ-52, Theory Hazit, JustMe)
Scribbling Idiots
7
Cloud
Japhia Life
8
Drowning Man (feat. Copywrite and Elias)
CAS MetahWonder Brown
9
Raw (feat. Sivion, Sintax the Terrific, muzeONE, JustMe)
10
Modern Marvels (feat. Wildchild, Ozay Moore, Braille, Ohmega Watts) [SD Switch Up Mix]
Theory Hazit
11
Everything Is Everything (feat. DJ Because) [Freddie Bruno remix]
12
The Way I Cry (feat. Ruffian)
13
New Morning
Wes Pendleton
14
Finna Be (feat. Propaganda)
The Battery
15
Ceremonial Master (feat. Wonder Brown)
Justme
16
Dedication (feat. Die-Rek)
17
Holster (feat. JustMe & DJ Promote)
18
Contemplation
CAS MetahMouf Warren
19
Concealed Sorrow
Theory HazitToni Shift
20
Paper and Coins (feat. Cas Metah)
