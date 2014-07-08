Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Illect Recordings: Mind the Rap Vol. 3

Illect Recordings: Mind the Rap Vol. 3

Various Artists

Illect Recordings  • Мотивация  • 2014

1

Ladies and Gentlemen (feat. DJ Aslan)

Sivion

3:55

2

Change the Score (feat. Theory Hazit)

Jaq

2:41

3

The Prodigal

JustmeDeacon the Villain

3:37

4

Zone Out (feat. K.I.N.E.T.I.K.)

Imperial

4:39

5

The Shining Wire (feat. Manchild)

Sintax the TerrificDJ Kurfu

4:02

6

Got That Hunger (feat. KJ-52, Theory Hazit, JustMe)

Scribbling Idiots

3:30

7

Cloud

Japhia Life

3:17

8

Drowning Man (feat. Copywrite and Elias)

CAS MetahWonder Brown

4:01

9

Raw (feat. Sivion, Sintax the Terrific, muzeONE, JustMe)

Imperial

3:52

10

Modern Marvels (feat. Wildchild, Ozay Moore, Braille, Ohmega Watts) [SD Switch Up Mix]

Theory Hazit

4:02

11

Everything Is Everything (feat. DJ Because) [Freddie Bruno remix]

Sivion

3:46

12

The Way I Cry (feat. Ruffian)

CAS MetahWonder Brown

4:42

13

New Morning

Wes Pendleton

3:09

14

Finna Be (feat. Propaganda)

The Battery

4:54

15

Ceremonial Master (feat. Wonder Brown)

Justme

4:14

16

Dedication (feat. Die-Rek)

Wes Pendleton

3:04

17

Holster (feat. JustMe & DJ Promote)

Jaq

2:43

18

Contemplation

CAS MetahMouf Warren

2:35

19

Concealed Sorrow

Theory HazitToni Shift

2:57

20

Paper and Coins (feat. Cas Metah)

Jaq

2:23

