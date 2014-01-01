Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Сингл
Постер альбома Mozart: The Great Piano Concertos Nos. 9, 15, 22, 25 & 27

Mozart: The Great Piano Concertos Nos. 9, 15, 22, 25 & 27

Sir Neville Marriner, The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Alfred Brendel

Decca Music Group Ltd.  • Классическая музыка  • 1994

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Haydn: Concertos

Haydn: Concertos

Постер альбома Haydn: Concertos

Haydn: Concertos

Постер альбома Keyboard Concerto

Keyboard Concerto

Постер альбома Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 5, 6, 11, 16, 17, 18 & 19

Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 5, 6, 11, 16, 17, 18 & 19

Постер альбома Nicholas Maw: Life Studies - Richard Rodney Bennett: Spells

Nicholas Maw: Life Studies - Richard Rodney Bennett: Spells

Постер альбома The Best of Classic - Johann Sebastian Bach & Georg Friedrich Händel

The Best of Classic - Johann Sebastian Bach & Georg Friedrich Händel

Sir Neville Marriner, The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Oregon Bach Festival Chamber Orchestra & Academy of St. Martin in the Fields & Helmuth Rilling & Sir Neville Marriner, Oregon Bach Festival Chamber Orchestra, Helmuth Rilling
2019

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Mozart: Concert Arias

Mozart: Concert Arias

Постер альбома Brahms: Symphony No. 1, Op. 68 - Schubert: Symphony No. 2, D. 125

Brahms: Symphony No. 1, Op. 68 - Schubert: Symphony No. 2, D. 125

Постер альбома Mozart: La Betulia Liberata

Mozart: La Betulia Liberata

Постер альбома Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Постер альбома Terra - Canti E Danze Del Salento

Terra - Canti E Danze Del Salento

Постер альбома Frunte de luna

Frunte de luna