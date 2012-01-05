One Night in Ibiza (Smooth Jazz Tribute)

Слушатели
DJ Jazz
Music from Another World
Don't Go (Smooth Jazz Tribute to Wretch 32 & Josh Kumra)
Love Love (Smooth Jazz Tribute to Take That)
Party Rock Anthem (Smooth Jazz Tribute to LMFAO, Lauren Bennet & GoonRock)
Got 2 Luv You (Smooth Jazz Tribute to Sean Paul & Alexis Jordan)
Feel So Close (Smooth Jazz Cover Tribute to Calvin Harris)
Sexy and I Know It (Smooth Jazz Cover Tribute to LMFAO)
The Music Saved Me from the Quarantine
We Will Get Through This (Remix)
Feelings 4 U
In Your Eyes (Anthem Remix)
Sweet Dreams