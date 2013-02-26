ABC Of The Blues, Vol. 4

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown, Blue Lu Barker
Midnight Hour
Original Peacock Recordings
Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown - "Skilled on multiple instruments"
Clarence Brown - Vintage Sounds
All the Best
Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown - Platinum Selection
Больше звука
Gate's On The Heat
Blues Cotton - [The Dave Cash Collection]
Intimate Dance Oldies: Doo Wop Touch, Vol. 5
Vintage Dance Orchestras Nº36 - EPs Collectors "4 Top Hits"
Bana Ellerini Ver
Best of Little Walter