Альбом
Постер альбома Deepen the House -, Vol. 2

Deepen the House -, Vol. 2

Various Artists

Unworthy records  • Хаус  • 2021

1

Boom (Maserati Mix)

Anthony Maserati

3:09

2

Deep Survey (The Connection Mix)

Tommy Martelli

3:05

3

General Relativity (Time Space Mix)

Joseph Farrell

3:16

4

Happy Chaos (Sunburst Mix)

Salvino''s Beach

2:57

5

Electric Wave (Playabeats Mix)

Playamann

2:49

6

New Sarawon (Modell Cut Mix)

Modell & Mercier

2:58

7

Make My Dream Happen (Danny' Homecoming Mix)

Danny Hay

3:06

8

Airless (Thin Air Mix)

Airless

2:57

9

Liligas (Hard Sequence Mix)

Falcon Steel

3:12

10

Our Sweet Harmony (Bank of Sound Typical Beats Mix)

Bank Of Sound

3:09

11

Missing Sounds (Underground Savage Mix)

Anikandro Santapopulos

2:46

12

Free (Free Cut Mix)

Gold Jeans

3:02

13

Cocoons (House Dust Mix)

Slow Soul

3:13

14

Paris Paris (Marcuss True Mix)

Leon Marcuss

3:54

15

Extremely Cold (Richie Grooves)

Richie Booker

2:57

16

Move the Waters (House Filter Mix)

Maurice Waxson

3:01

17

The Force Beat (2Cool Mix)

Cool Rhythms

3:09

18

Shasta Cascade (The Kaiman Chronicles Mix)

Anthony Kaiman

2:37

19

Sunset at Forest (Dawn Under the Ground Mix)

David Maxter

2:38

20

Diggin (House Short Mix)

Alex Martinez|Pepe Dougan

3:06

