Various Artists
1
A Pad on the Edge of the Town
Barney Kessel
2
Corrine, Corrina
Chet Atkins
3
Baby, Won't You Please Come Home
Frank Sinatra
4
Medley：Take a Message to Mary／Maybe Tomorrow／I Wonder If I Care so Much (Live)
The Everly Brothers
5
She Was Young and She Was Pretty
Marty Robbins
6
Lover Man
Billie Holiday
7
Two Loves Have I
Dean Martin
8
The Surrey with the Fringe on Top
Joe Brown
9
The Music Goes' Round and Around
Henry Hall
10
I Wish You a Merry Christmas
Bing Crosby