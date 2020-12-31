Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Relaxing Rainy Afternoon Cafe Piano

Relaxing Rainy Afternoon Cafe Piano

LOVE BOSSA, Mikito Nakatani

S2S Recordings  • Джаз  • 2020

1

As Life Pours on You

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:05

2

The Ballad of a Lonley Monsoon

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:06

3

Drip Dry

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:00

4

An Afternoon Out

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:11

5

Vibes in the Black Clouds

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:05

6

Out of the Rain

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:15

7

Wet Café

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:06

8

Before the Flood

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:02

9

Puddle Jumping Grooves

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:04

10

Dry up with Joe

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:05

11

The Reprise of Rain

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:03

12

Calming Cats and Dogs

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:05

13

Umbrella up in an Instant

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:12

14

Sodden Themes

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:19

15

Watch Reflections in Puddles

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:06

16

Rain Can Be Relaxing

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:21

17

The Keys to the Shelter

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:01

18

Wet Wednesday Afternoon

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:05

19

Bean Getting Soaked

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:17

20

Don't Care If It Rains on My Parade

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

1:59

21

Cafe Drenching

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:17

22

Andante for the Afternoon

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:21

23

The Barista's Umbrella

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:22

24

Rain on the Ground

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:13

25

As the Rain Falls

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:13

