Альбом
Постер альбома Una serata Jazz in Italia

Una serata Jazz in Italia

Various Artists

Magnetic Sound Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2021

1

Foxology (Remastered 2018)

Franco Cerri and His European Jazz Stars

3:49

2

Moanin' (Remastered 2019)

Romano Mussolini Trio

4:12

3

Sixteen Tons (Remastered 2019)

Nicola Arigliano

2:40

4

Coltrane Style (Remastered 2019)

Sestetto Basso-Valdambrini

3:56

5

Just One Of Those Things (Remastered 2018)

Franco Cerri and His European Jazz Stars

3:18

6

Whisky a gogò (from "Boccaccio '70", "Renzo e luciana") (Remastered 2017)

Piero Umiliani

4:01

7

A Foggy Day

Enrico Intra Trio

3:25

8

Notturno blues (Remastered 2017)

Giorgio Gaslini Quartet

2:56

9

Quando Canta Rabagliati (Remastered 2020)

Alberto Rabagliati / Giorgio Gaslini

2:46

10

Polvere Di Stelle (Remastered 2020)

Caterina Valente

3:10

11

Autunno a New York / Autumn in New York (Remastered 2017)

Helen MerrillVoice Actor: Fernando Caiati

3:26

12

April in Paris (Remastered 2019)

Nicola Arigliano

2:46

13

Nice Day (Remastered 2019)

Romano Mussolini All Stars

3:19

14

Monotonia (Remastered 2019)

Sestetto Basso-Valdambrini

4:09

15

Autumn Leaves (Remastered 2019)

Romano Mussolini Trio

5:14

16

Tre, Tre, Tre

Enrico Intra Trio

3:22

17

Gay dream (from "Boccaccio '70", "Renzo e luciana") (Remastered 2017)

Piero UmilianiMarcello Boschi (Sax)

2:05

18

Ti Ho Nella Pelle / I've Got You Under My Skin (Remastered 2017)

Helen MerrillVoice Actor: Fernando Caiati

4:19

19

Jazz interludio (Remastered 2017)

Giorgio Gaslini Quartet

3:03

20

Luna Malinconica (Remastered 2020)

Caterina Valente

1:57

21

But Not for Me (Remastered 2019)

Nicola Arigliano

2:31

22

The Green Leaves of Summer (Remastered 2015)

Fausto Papetti

2:13

