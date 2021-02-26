Una serata Jazz in Italia

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Various Artists
1
Foxology (Remastered 2018)
Franco Cerri and His European Jazz Stars
2
Moanin' (Remastered 2019)
Romano Mussolini Trio
3
Sixteen Tons (Remastered 2019)
Nicola Arigliano
4
Coltrane Style (Remastered 2019)
Sestetto Basso-Valdambrini
5
Just One Of Those Things (Remastered 2018)
6
Whisky a gogò (from "Boccaccio '70", "Renzo e luciana") (Remastered 2017)
Piero Umiliani
7
A Foggy Day
Enrico Intra Trio
8
Notturno blues (Remastered 2017)
Giorgio Gaslini Quartet
9
Quando Canta Rabagliati (Remastered 2020)
Alberto Rabagliati / Giorgio Gaslini
10
Polvere Di Stelle (Remastered 2020)
Caterina Valente
11
Autunno a New York / Autumn in New York (Remastered 2017)
Helen MerrillVoice Actor: Fernando Caiati
12
April in Paris (Remastered 2019)
13
Nice Day (Remastered 2019)
Romano Mussolini All Stars
14
Monotonia (Remastered 2019)
15
Autumn Leaves (Remastered 2019)
16
Tre, Tre, Tre
17
Gay dream (from "Boccaccio '70", "Renzo e luciana") (Remastered 2017)
Piero UmilianiMarcello Boschi (Sax)
18
Ti Ho Nella Pelle / I've Got You Under My Skin (Remastered 2017)
19
Jazz interludio (Remastered 2017)
20
Luna Malinconica (Remastered 2020)
21
But Not for Me (Remastered 2019)
22
The Green Leaves of Summer (Remastered 2015)
Fausto Papetti
