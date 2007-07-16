Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома A Celtic Legacy

A Celtic Legacy

Cruachan

Despotz Records AB  • Метал  • 2007

1

I Am Tuan

Cruachan

2:23

2

Cuchulainn

Cruachan

7:05

3

To Invoke The Horned God

Cruachan

6:12

4

Celtica

Cruachan

5:38

5

Cattle Raid Of Cooley

Cruachan

4:44

6

The Middle Kingdom

Cruachan

4:38

7

Death Of A Gael

Cruachan

5:38

8

The Children Of Lir

Cruachan

5:08

9

Ride On

Cruachan

4:41

10

Michael Collins

Cruachan

3:51

11

Some Say The Devil Is Dead

 🅴

Cruachan

3:13

12

The Fall Of Gondolin

Cruachan

7:46

13

Little Timmy Scumbag

Cruachan

1:48

14

Bloody Sunday

Cruachan

2:32

