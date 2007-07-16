A Celtic Legacy

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Cruachan
1
I Am Tuan
2
Cuchulainn
3
To Invoke The Horned God
4
Celtica
5
Cattle Raid Of Cooley
6
The Middle Kingdom
7
Death Of A Gael
8
The Children Of Lir
9
Ride On
10
Michael Collins
11
Some Say The Devil Is Dead
12
The Fall Of Gondolin
13
Little Timmy Scumbag
14
Bloody Sunday
The Hawthorn
Nine Years of Blood
Blood for the Blood God
Blood On The Black Robe
The Morrigan's Call
Pagan
Показать ещё
Horizont
Phantom Amour
Rise from Silence
Empyrean
Vermillion
Wolf God