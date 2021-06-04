Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Adventure Chase

Adventure Chase

Various Artists

Elias Records  • Классическая музыка  • 2021

1

Off The Ground

Marc Aaron Jacobs

2:08

2

Frantic Journey

John Kaefer

2:12

3

Grand Design

Marc Aaron Jacobs

2:01

4

Faster

Marc Aaron Jacobs

1:52

5

The Big Reveal

Taisuke KimuraJasper Schwartz

2:02

6

Outrun

Taisuke KimuraJasper Schwartz

2:05

7

Front Lines

John Kaefer

2:07

8

Ready For War

Taisuke KimuraJasper Schwartz

2:02

9

Beyond The Horizon

Taisuke KimuraJasper Schwartz

2:04

10

Last Looks

John Kaefer

2:05

11

Assemble

John Kaefer

2:27

12

Golden Valley

Marc Aaron Jacobs

1:56

