Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Investigative Reporter

Investigative Reporter

John Hunter, Jr., Jonathan Slott

FirstCom Music  • Электроника  • 2010

1

Inquisition

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Nathan Grande

2:06

2

The Past

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Still

2:05

3

Astral

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Nathan Grande

2:01

4

Trust Nobody

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Still

2:02

5

The Accused

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Chris Norwood

2:11

6

Scars

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Still

2:04

7

Evaporate

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Nathan Grande

2:05

8

Scene Of The Crime

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Chris Norwood

2:08

9

Motion

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Nathan Grande

2:10

10

Thought Sequence

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Nathan Grande

2:04

11

Basics

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Nathan Grande

2:05

12

Checkmate

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Nathan Grande

2:04

13

The Truth

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Chris Norwood

2:05

1

Inquisition

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Nathan Grande

2:06

2

The Past

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Still

2:05

3

Astral

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Nathan Grande

2:01

4

Trust Nobody

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Still

2:02

5

The Accused

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Chris Norwood

2:11

6

Scars

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Still

2:04

7

Evaporate

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Nathan Grande

2:05

8

Scene Of The Crime

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Chris Norwood

2:08

9

Motion

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Nathan Grande

2:10

10

Thought Sequence

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Nathan Grande

2:04

11

Basics

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Nathan Grande

2:05

12

Checkmate

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Nathan Grande

2:04

13

The Truth

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Chris Norwood

2:05

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Classical Reimagined

Classical Reimagined

Постер альбома Happy Beats

Happy Beats

Постер альбома Winter Holidays

Winter Holidays

Постер альбома Coffee + Emails | Working From Home

Coffee + Emails | Working From Home

Постер альбома Crisis Politics

Crisis Politics

Постер альбома Battle Games 3

Battle Games 3