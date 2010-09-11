Investigative Reporter

Слушатели
John Hunter, Jr., Jonathan Slott
1
Inquisition
Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Nathan Grande
2
The Past
Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Still
3
Astral
4
Trust Nobody
5
The Accused
Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Chris Norwood
6
Scars
7
Evaporate
8
Scene Of The Crime
9
Motion
10
Thought Sequence
11
Basics
12
Checkmate
13
The Truth
