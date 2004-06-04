Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Baby's Essential - Classics

Baby's Essential - Classics

Essential Band

GlobiFlix  • Детская  • 2004

1

Symphony No 5

Essential Band

7:20

2

Divertmento in D-Major (Allegro)

Essential Band

5:52

3

Divertmento in D-Major (Andante)

Essential Band

5:22

4

Divertmento in D-Major (Presto)

Essential Band

3:45

5

Brandenburg Concerto No 1 (Allegro)

Essential Band

3:58

6

Voices of Springtime, Op.410

Essential Band

7:33

7

Slavonic Dance No 3

Essential Band

4:25

8

Impromptu No 1

Essential Band

4:39

9

Les Dragons D Aleao

Essential Band

1:35

10

Flute Concerto

Essential Band

5:49

11

Spring (Allegro)

Essential Band

3:29

12

Summer (Presto)

Essential Band

3:02

13

Autumn (Allegro)

Essential Band

5:26

14

Winter (Allegro)

Essential Band

3:53

15

Rondeau

Essential Band

6:56

