Альбом
Постер альбома Acoustic Pop Guitar

Acoustic Pop Guitar

Various Artists

Koka Media  • Поп-музыка  • 2004

1

Pop Generation

Laetitia Frénod

2:19

2

Virtual Voyage

Laetitia Frénod

2:39

3

Distant Love

Jean Christophe Lemay

3:03

4

American Idol

Laetitia Frénod

2:43

5

City Girls

Laetitia Frénod

2:50

6

Guilty of Love

Laetitia Frénod

2:31

7

Great Brit Pop

Laetitia Frénod

2:41

8

Killing Time

Michel Roche

2:38

9

Light Flight

Michel Roche

2:33

10

Waiting for the Sun

Jean Christophe LemayRichard Boisson

2:40

11

A Better Day

Jean Christophe Lemay

2:11

12

Candles in the Night

Jean Christophe LemayRichard Boisson

2:41

13

Nu Girls on the Block

Jean Christophe Lemay

2:30

14

So Many Faces

Jean Christophe Lemay

2:35

15

Daydreams

Laetitia Frénod

2:17

16

Lost Sentiments

Jean Christophe LemayRichard Boisson

2:40

17

Highschool Band

The Bouncers

2:58

18

My First Guitar

Michel Roche

2:39

