Альбом
Постер альбома Winter Lullabies: Bedtime Stories

Winter Lullabies: Bedtime Stories

Teres

Eximo Music  • Хиты по годам  • 2021

1

Tell a Tale to Take Away

Teres

2:14

2

A Less Wild Winter

Teres

2:12

3

A Dreamland Welcome

Teres

2:12

4

Legitimate Lullaby

Teres

2:15

5

Stories to Relax

Teres

2:11

6

The Keys to Good Telling

Teres

2:20

7

As Jack Frost Tells It

Teres

2:21

8

A Ballad of Tucking In

Teres

2:14

9

Tales of Inspiration

Teres

2:24

10

Theme's Of Our Stories

Teres

2:12

11

The Lullaby's Origin Story

Teres

2:12

12

To Triumph Over Evil

Teres

2:19

13

Where Heroes Always Win

Teres

2:17

14

An Ode About Legends

Teres

2:14

15

All About the Ice Queen

Teres

2:12

16

The Way the Pianist Tells It

Teres

2:11

17

An Epic Tale

Teres

2:19

18

All About Bedtime

Teres

2:20

19

Leaving For Neverland

Teres

2:18

20

Adventures on a Frozen Plain

Teres

2:14

21

Legends of the Freeze

Teres

2:18

22

Stories of the Symphony

Teres

2:17

23

Tales That Fairies Could Tell

Teres

2:12

24

Walk With the Sandman

Teres

2:18

25

A Nightly Moment

Teres

2:19

