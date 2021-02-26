Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Spring Cafe Piano

Spring Cafe Piano

LOVE BOSSA, Tamana Yaguchi

S2S Recordings  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Green Café Moments

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:17

2

Joe Feels Alive

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:04

3

Cadence Coffee's

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:18

4

After the Thaw

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:08

5

Vibes in Spring

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:11

6

New Season Menu

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:08

7

Life Starts Again

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:08

8

The Barista's New Idea

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:08

9

Clean as a Meal

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:07

10

Grooves Cross My Mind

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:10

11

Spring in My Step

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:17

12

Spring on the Ground

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:16

13

A Celebration of Life

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:07

14

88 Taster Cups

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:16

15

Return of the Green

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:07

16

A Solo in the Spring

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:04

17

Bean in the First Sun

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:19

18

Natures Brew

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:08

19

An Ode to the Coffee Farmer

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:08

20

Fresh Season, Fresh Idea's

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:11

21

Pastry Side Dishes

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:32

22

Instantly Warmer

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:15

23

Café for Life

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:06

24

The Pianist Brews Again

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:18

25

A Cleaner Way to Live

LOVE BOSSATamana Yaguchi

2:12

