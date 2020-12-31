Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Colorful Cafe ~ Happy Jazz Piano BGM

Colorful Cafe ~ Happy Jazz Piano BGM

Relaxing Piano Crew, Rie Koda

ΑWave Records  • Джаз  • 2020

1

As If a Rainbow

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:10

2

A Colourful Coda

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:09

3

Instant Joy

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:07

4

More Than Blues

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:05

5

Spectrum of Life

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:06

6

All the Colours of the West Coast

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:10

7

Bliss Behind the Counter

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:08

8

In Every Flavour

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:07

9

The Barista Spreads Light

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:05

10

In Every Shade

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:06

11

Bright, Glaring Grooves

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:08

12

The Hipster's Joint

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:05

13

Vibes and Smiles

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:01

14

A Place for the People

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:03

15

The Theme of Color

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:01

16

Away from the Grind

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:06

17

A Ballad at Rainbow's End

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:04

18

Singing with Joy

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

1:59

19

The Pleasure in New Orleans

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:06

20

The Keys to Multi-Colours

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:07

21

Joe's Joyous Jazz

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:08

22

Colorful Hardbop

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:03

23

Bean Meeting People

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:08

24

Painted with Ragtime

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:07

25

Cafe Extra's

Relaxing Piano CrewRie Koda

2:09

