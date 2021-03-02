Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Horizon

Horizon

Paolo Polifrone, Andrea Cervetto, Alex Polifrone

VideoRadio  • Рок  • 2021

1

Uno di questi giorni

Andrea CervettoAlex PolifronePaolo Polifrone

4:42

2

Missing

Andrea CervettoAlex PolifronePaolo Polifrone

4:03

3

Rock and roll will never die

Andrea CervettoAlex PolifronePaolo Polifrone

3:23

4

Guitar or not guitar

Andrea CervettoAlex PolifronePaolo Polifrone

4:05

5

Metropolitan blues

Andrea CervettoAlex PolifronePaolo Polifrone

3:49

6

Horizon

Andrea CervettoAlex PolifronePaolo Polifrone

3:43

7

Water flux

Andrea CervettoAlex PolifronePaolo Polifrone

3:21

8

Irish storm

Andrea CervettoAlex PolifronePaolo PolifroneFrancesco Moneti

3:44

9

Stay

Andrea CervettoAlex PolifronePaolo Polifrone

3:16

10

Un amore da vivere

Andrea CervettoDario Tanghetti

4:33

1

Uno di questi giorni

Andrea CervettoAlex PolifronePaolo Polifrone

4:42

2

Missing

Andrea CervettoAlex PolifronePaolo Polifrone

4:03

3

Rock and roll will never die

Andrea CervettoAlex PolifronePaolo Polifrone

3:23

4

Guitar or not guitar

Andrea CervettoAlex PolifronePaolo Polifrone

4:05

5

Metropolitan blues

Andrea CervettoAlex PolifronePaolo Polifrone

3:49

6

Horizon

Andrea CervettoAlex PolifronePaolo Polifrone

3:43

7

Water flux

Andrea CervettoAlex PolifronePaolo Polifrone

3:21

8

Irish storm

Andrea CervettoAlex PolifronePaolo PolifroneFrancesco Moneti

3:44

9

Stay

Andrea CervettoAlex PolifronePaolo Polifrone

3:16

10

Un amore da vivere

Andrea CervettoDario Tanghetti

4:33

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома The Best Of Ronnie Laws

The Best Of Ronnie Laws

Постер альбома Live At Ronnie Scott's: The Best of the 90's Vol. 1

Live At Ronnie Scott's: The Best of the 90's Vol. 1

Постер альбома Polyrhythm

Polyrhythm

Постер альбома Crossword, Vol. 3

Crossword, Vol. 3

Постер альбома The Act Years

The Act Years

Постер альбома Eye Of The Beholder

Eye Of The Beholder