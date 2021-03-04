Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома At Home Relaxing Night Jazz Piano

At Home Relaxing Night Jazz Piano

LOVE BOSSA, Mikito Nakatani

S2S Recordings  • Джаз  • 2021

1

As the Stars Above Sing

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:22

2

Staying Home in New Orleans

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:06

3

Who Wants to Go out Anyway

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:12

4

Lounge Precision

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:16

5

An Evening on the Patio

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:22

6

A Ballad for the Lonely

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:11

7

Profoundly Calm

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:00

8

West Coast Times

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:08

9

Cool Homes

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:16

10

The Keys to Making a Change

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:37

11

Hardbop in the Home

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:04

12

The Pianist's in Too

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:16

13

Bring the Jazz to Us

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:22

14

The Hipsters In

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:28

15

Rune Relaxed

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

1:47

16

As the Sandman Prowls

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:38

17

Accepting a Rest

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:12

18

Outdoors In

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:25

19

Neo-Bop at Night

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:27

20

Rest on the Ragtime

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:32

21

Point of Relaxation

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:14

22

See the Stars from the Roof

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:27

23

An Evening In

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:00

24

It Kicks Down After Dark

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:03

25

Softly Home

LOVE BOSSAMikito Nakatani

2:04

