Альбом
Постер альбома Alone Time for Self-Appreciation

Alone Time for Self-Appreciation

Male Jazz Background Tracks

Relaxland Rec  • Музыка мира  • 2020

1

Era of Social Distancing

Male Jazz Background Tracks

3:49

2

Indulge to the Lives of Others

Male Jazz Background Tracks

3:33

3

Imaginary Events

Male Jazz Background Tracks

3:40

4

Asleep in the Abyss of Loneliness

Male Jazz Background Tracks

4:49

5

Bedtime Story with Saxophone

Male Jazz Background Tracks

3:40

6

Most Relaxing Moments

Male Jazz Background Tracks

3:58

7

Gentle Ballad to the Moon

Male Jazz Background Tracks

4:33

8

Kiss to Greet Me

Male Jazz Background Tracks

3:57

9

Meeting and Greeting

Male Jazz Background Tracks

3:32

10

Our Peaceful Microcosm

Male Jazz Background Tracks

3:38

11

I Want to Dream About You

Male Jazz Background Tracks

3:35

12

Softness in Dreaming

Male Jazz Background Tracks

3:29

13

Compare to Others No More

Male Jazz Background Tracks

4:00

14

Stop Thinking, Start Dreaming

Male Jazz Background Tracks

4:54

15

Less Likely

Male Jazz Background Tracks

3:46

16

Under Normal Circumstances

Male Jazz Background Tracks

3:21

17

Weather Melancholy

Male Jazz Background Tracks

3:45

18

Seasonal Disorder

Male Jazz Background Tracks

4:15

19

Ultimate Peaceful Relaxation

Male Jazz Background Tracks

3:36

20

Encouraging Contact

Male Jazz Background Tracks

4:38

