Soul Asylum
1
Stand Up And Be Strong (Single Edit)
2
Misery (Live at First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN - December 2005)
3
Success Is Not So Sweet (Live at First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN - December 2005)
4
Just Like Anyone (Live at First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN - December 2005)
5
Slowly Rising (Live at First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN - December 2005)
Born Free
Here We Go (Acoustic)
The Beginning (Acoustic)
If I Told You (Acoustic)
Hurry Up and Wait
Who Do You Love (Full Intention Remix)
Live
Cocktail Diatonique - Diatonic Accordion from Brittany
21
A Tribute to The Rolling Stones
Midnight Special: Bang Sessions
Hello (I Want U Back with Ur Love)