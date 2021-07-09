Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Crosstrain Trax 008

Crosstrain Trax 008

Various Artists

HOT-Q  • Бег  • 2021

1

Signal 52

Akls

5:33

2

Underground Music

Spectrum A

7:16

3

Overload

Dok & MartinCarlos Perez

6:25

4

Nautical Frisk

Eric Moore

7:02

5

Techno Shit

Ben Colmen

7:07

6

Hacienda (MW00DS Edit)

Kristoph Galland

4:18

7

Stat1on

Tom Rotzki

7:19

8

Vapour (Hood (PE) Remix)

MicroValve

6:37

9

Blue Moon

Carara

8:49

10

Gunrunner (Buitrago & Velasquez Remix)

Unclesand

7:05

11

District

Darian Jaburg

7:23

12

Live for Life (Amo Remix)

Bearface

8:28

13

Anticipation

Roman Avan

6:36

14

Mechanical

Refracted Waves

5:42

15

Abstract Lines

Project Noire

5:35

16

Waitress Of An Open Mind (Dennis Bune Remix)

DimitriJaimy

7:16

17

Tone Control

Lester Fitzpatrick

5:11

18

For Men

SmokeFade

6:06

19

Let Me In

Mekromic

6:16

20

How Deep

Horda

7:14

21

Hate

Psy XS

7:45

22

Fanny

Dino Cut

6:49

23

Raging Lights

Herbrido

4:56

24

Semiconductor

Leandro Garcia

8:03

25

ves (Luca Bartoletta Remix)

TECH C

7:03

