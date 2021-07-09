Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома CWV Poolside Showcase Compilation 2021

CWV Poolside Showcase Compilation 2021

Various Artists

Crossworld Vintage  • Deep House  • 2021

1

Falling In Love

The Prizoners

5:12

2

Lovable Mistake

Deep DelusionIrene Zerva

4:08

3

My Love (Vacuii Remix)

JericoSiara Killer

6:23

4

Tell You

Beatdealers

6:58

5

Time Passes

Matt Gray (UK)

7:14

6

Try With Me (Radio Edit)

This Little TractorUrvin June

3:29

7

Keep Me Up

Frankie-B

7:35

8

Love Me

Fluxci

4:07

9

Love From Brazil

Gabriel SlickBriel Hollm

7:02

10

Randomized

David Lowell Smith

6:24

11

Don't You Need Me (Indy Lopez Ibiza Beach Remix)

Evotia

6:24

12

I See The Sunlight

Pete Whiteley

5:56

13

Far Away

Doru M

4:27

14

Feelin' So Good

Saxongroove

5:08

15

I'm Here

DanM

5:24

16

Asi Es La Vida (Radio Edit)

Stefan Thomas

2:59

17

Great Home

Marco Bocatto

6:39

18

Beaulieu-sur-Mer

Lighthouz

6:03

19

I Actually Feel Safe

VALDA

7:10

20

Get Up On Your Feet

Gabriel SlickBriel Hollm

6:20

