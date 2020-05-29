Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома unseen, untold, forgotten

unseen, untold, forgotten

Arigto

Division Recordings  • Электроника  • 2020

1

She folds her hands and hopes that her beloved shadows don't devour her again

Arigto

3:51

2

Contradictory truths

Arigto

4:22

3

Is she dreaming this reality

Arigto

4:23

4

Where will the dark begin, does this light end

Arigto

5:06

5

The antonym of gold

Arigto

3:00

6

IOVE, she won by giving up

ArigtoYifeat Ziv

5:00

7

Indifferent, failure in three movements

Arigto

5:46

8

From blight to burke

Arigto

3:11

9

She tried to play a symphony with her distorted shadows

ArigtoRotem Shermanרותם שרמן

5:24

10

Her face coalesced in the masquerade

Arigto

6:40

11

But this city is distorted, this city is still an enemy (ovation)

Arigto

5:02

12

She saw god watching through her window

Arigto

3:21

