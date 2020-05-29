unseen, untold, forgotten

Слушатели
Arigto
1
She folds her hands and hopes that her beloved shadows don't devour her again
2
Contradictory truths
3
Is she dreaming this reality
4
Where will the dark begin, does this light end
5
The antonym of gold
6
IOVE, she won by giving up
ArigtoYifeat Ziv
7
Indifferent, failure in three movements
8
From blight to burke
9
She tried to play a symphony with her distorted shadows
ArigtoRotem Shermanרותם שרמן
10
Her face coalesced in the masquerade
11
But this city is distorted, this city is still an enemy (ovation)
12
She saw god watching through her window
Prancing on the Edge of the Abyss
Fragile Resistance of Falling Silent
Blind Immaterialist