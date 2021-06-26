Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Vol 1: Hymns of Faith and Devotion

Vol 1: Hymns of Faith and Devotion

Janet Smith, Pipes & Pistons

Selektion  •  2021

1

A Mighty Fortress Is Our God

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

1:32

2

All Creatures of Our God And King

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

4:08

3

Arise, O God, and Shine

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:15

4

Christ the Lord Is Risen Today

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:26

5

Come, O Thou King of Kings

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:46

6

Come, We That Love the Lord

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:26

7

Come, Ye Children of the Lord

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:42

8

Come, Ye Thankful People

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:09

9

Faith of Our Fathers

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:26

10

Father, Thy Children to Thee Now Raise

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

1:48

11

For All The Saints

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

3:27

12

For The Beauty Of The Earth

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:23

13

From All That Dwell Below The Skies

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:33

14

Glory to God on High

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:06

15

God of Our Fathers, Whose Almighty Hand

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:34

16

Guide Us, O Thou Great Jehovah

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:22

