Vol 1: Hymns of Faith and Devotion

Janet Smith, Pipes & Pistons
1
A Mighty Fortress Is Our God
Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith
2
All Creatures of Our God And King
3
Arise, O God, and Shine
4
Christ the Lord Is Risen Today
5
Come, O Thou King of Kings
6
Come, We That Love the Lord
7
Come, Ye Children of the Lord
8
Come, Ye Thankful People
9
Faith of Our Fathers
10
Father, Thy Children to Thee Now Raise
11
For All The Saints
12
For The Beauty Of The Earth
13
From All That Dwell Below The Skies
14
Glory to God on High
15
God of Our Fathers, Whose Almighty Hand
16
Guide Us, O Thou Great Jehovah
Vol 2: Hymns of Faith and Devotion
Vol 3: Hymns of Faith and Devotion
Vol 6: Hymns of Faith and Devotion