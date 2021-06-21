Vol 6: Hymns of Faith and Devotion

Слушатели
Janet Smith, Pipes & Pistons
1
In Memory Of The Crucified
Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith
2
More Holiness Give Me
3
Nearer, My God, to Thee
4
O God, Thee Eternal Father
5
O Thou, Before the World Began
6
Oh, May My Soul Commune with Thee
7
Our Savior's Love
8
Reverently and Meekly Now
9
Savior, Redeemer of My Soul
10
’Tis Sweet to Sing the Matchless Love - 176
11
’Tis Sweet to Sing the Matchless Love - 177
12
Upon The Cross of Calvary
13
We'll Sing All Hail to Jesus' Name
14
Where Can I Turn for Peace?
15
While of These Emblems We Partake - 173
16
While of These Emblems We Partake - 174
17
With Humbled Heart
Vol 1: Hymns of Faith and Devotion
Vol 2: Hymns of Faith and Devotion
Vol 3: Hymns of Faith and Devotion