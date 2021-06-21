Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Vol 6: Hymns of Faith and Devotion

Vol 6: Hymns of Faith and Devotion

Janet Smith, Pipes & Pistons

Selektion  •  2021

1

In Memory Of The Crucified

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:35

2

More Holiness Give Me

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:51

3

Nearer, My God, to Thee

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

3:08

4

O God, Thee Eternal Father

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

4:29

5

O Thou, Before the World Began

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:44

6

Oh, May My Soul Commune with Thee

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

1:51

7

Our Savior's Love

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:42

8

Reverently and Meekly Now

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

5:08

9

Savior, Redeemer of My Soul

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:35

10

’Tis Sweet to Sing the Matchless Love - 176

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

3:11

11

’Tis Sweet to Sing the Matchless Love - 177

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

3:47

12

Upon The Cross of Calvary

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

1:52

13

We'll Sing All Hail to Jesus' Name

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

3:15

14

Where Can I Turn for Peace?

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:24

15

While of These Emblems We Partake - 173

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:39

16

While of These Emblems We Partake - 174

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:59

17

With Humbled Heart

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:45

