Альбом
Постер альбома Sophisticated Night Ahead

Sophisticated Night Ahead

Chillout Jazz Master

Relaxland Rec  • Музыка мира  • 2020

1

Outfit Ideas

Chillout Jazz Master

3:31

2

Different Ways of Thinking

Chillout Jazz Master

3:54

3

Drifting with Rhythms and You

Chillout Jazz Master

3:15

4

Vintage Coffee Shop

Chillout Jazz Master

3:16

5

Night with You Is Never Too Long

Chillout Jazz Master

2:59

6

Box with Memories

Chillout Jazz Master

3:42

7

Positive Vibes Only

Chillout Jazz Master

3:16

8

A Monday Chill

Chillout Jazz Master

3:26

9

Smooth Evening

Chillout Jazz Master

3:36

10

Chill & Romantic Sunset

Chillout Jazz Master

3:54

11

Let Me Dream with You

Chillout Jazz Master

3:16

12

Energizing Jazz

Chillout Jazz Master

3:18

13

Cup of Coffee Before Dancing

Chillout Jazz Master

3:13

14

Hooked On

Chillout Jazz Master

3:32

15

Firm Touch of Love

Chillout Jazz Master

3:44

16

Crucial Part of Our Relationship

Chillout Jazz Master

3:18

17

More Important Than Love

Chillout Jazz Master

3:16

18

Difficulty Understanding

Chillout Jazz Master

3:18

19

Evening Meeting

Chillout Jazz Master

3:14

20

Smooth End of the Evening

Chillout Jazz Master

4:03

