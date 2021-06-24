Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Vol 3: Hymns of Faith and Devotion

Vol 3: Hymns of Faith and Devotion

Janet Smith, Pipes & Pistons

Selektion  •  2021

1

A Poor Wayfaring Man of Grief

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

3:03

2

Behold, the Mountain of the Lord

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

3:31

3

Bless Our Fast, And Come We Pray

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

3:18

4

Come, Come Ye Saints

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

3:19

5

Come, Listen to a Prophet's Voice

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

3:08

6

Come, Sing To The Lord

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:01

7

Come, Thou Glorious Day of Promise

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:47

8

Go Forth With Faith

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

0:41

9

God Is Love

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:38

10

God of Power, God of Right

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

1:36

11

Great King of Heaven

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

1:23

12

High On The Mountain Top

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:51

13

Home Can Be a Heaven on Earth

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:14

14

How Firm A Foundation

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:25

15

I Believe in Christ

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

4:17

16

I Know That My Redeemer Lives

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

3:46

17

In Hymns of Praise

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:58

18

Jehovah Lord Of Heaven and Earth

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:49

19

Lead Me Into Life Eternal

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

1:34

20

Let Earth's Inhabitants Rejoice

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

1:52

