Альбом
Постер альбома Vol 2: Hymns of Faith and Devotion

Vol 2: Hymns of Faith and Devotion

Janet Smith, Pipes & Pistons

Selektion  •  2021

1

All Glory Laud And Honor

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:21

2

Be Still, My Soul

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

3:37

3

How Wondrous and Great

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

1:29

4

I Saw A Mighty Angel Fly

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:44

5

In Humility Our Savior

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

3:04

6

Israel, Israel, God Is Calling

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

3:38

7

Jesus The Very Thought Of Thee

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:32

8

My Country, 'Tis of Thee

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:23

9

O God, Our Help In Ages Past

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:12

10

Praise God, From Whom All Blessings Flow

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

1:15

11

Praise to the Lord, the Almighty

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:52

12

Prayer of Thanksgiving

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:25

13

Redeemer of Israel

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:53

14

Rejoice, The Lord Is King

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:30

15

Sing Praise To Him

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

3:53

16

Twas Witnessed In The Morning Sky

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

3:00

17

Let Zion In Her Beauty Rise

Pipes & PistonsJanet Smith

2:17

