The Bonny Gateshead Lass' Gateshead Songs - The Northumbria Anthology

Various Artists
1
Cushie Butterfield
Thomas S. Allen
2
Canny Aad Gateshead
Johnny Handle
3
The Forst Footin’ Song
Graeme DanbyThe Brown Ale Brass Band
4
The Bonny Gateshead Lass
HushBob Fox
5
The Coal Owner and the Pitman’s Wife
Thomas S. AllenSheila Armstrong
6
The Socialist ABC
David Clelland MPDavid Murray
7
Somebody Stole Me Bottle
Graeme DanbyTim Healy
8
In My Town
Alex Glasgow
9
Geordie Black
Ray StubbsJed GrimesMick DoonanKevin DoonanPeter McKennaPhil MurrayTheo Clapp
10
Sawdust Jack
Graeme Danby
11
He’s Got Them On the Run
Johnny HandleHigh Level Ranters
12
I Laugh Her Bad Temper Away
Ray StubbsJed GrimesPhil MurrayTheo Clapp
13
The Bobby Cure
Johnny HandleThe Brown Ale Brass Band
14
The Sunsets, Bonny Lad
15
Woman, Charmin’ Woman