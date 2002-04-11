Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Bonny Gateshead Lass' Gateshead Songs - The Northumbria Anthology

The Bonny Gateshead Lass' Gateshead Songs - The Northumbria Anthology

Various Artists

Mawson and Wareham (Music) LTD  • Фолк  • 2002

1

Cushie Butterfield

Thomas S. Allen

2:56

2

Canny Aad Gateshead

Johnny Handle

2:22

3

The Forst Footin’ Song

Graeme DanbyThe Brown Ale Brass Band

2:26

4

The Bonny Gateshead Lass

HushBob Fox

3:14

5

The Coal Owner and the Pitman’s Wife

Thomas S. AllenSheila Armstrong

3:22

6

The Socialist ABC

David Clelland MPDavid Murray

3:51

7

Somebody Stole Me Bottle

Graeme DanbyTim Healy

2:33

8

In My Town

Alex Glasgow

1:29

9

Geordie Black

Ray StubbsJed GrimesMick DoonanKevin DoonanPeter McKennaPhil MurrayTheo Clapp

4:59

10

Sawdust Jack

Graeme Danby

2:31

11

He’s Got Them On the Run

Johnny HandleHigh Level Ranters

2:42

12

I Laugh Her Bad Temper Away

Ray StubbsJed GrimesPhil MurrayTheo Clapp

3:02

13

The Bobby Cure

Johnny HandleThe Brown Ale Brass Band

2:33

14

The Sunsets, Bonny Lad

Alex Glasgow

2:03

15

Woman, Charmin’ Woman

Graeme DanbyTim Healy

2:46

1

Cushie Butterfield

Thomas S. Allen

2:56

2

Canny Aad Gateshead

Johnny Handle

2:22

3

The Forst Footin’ Song

Graeme DanbyThe Brown Ale Brass Band

2:26

4

The Bonny Gateshead Lass

HushBob Fox

3:14

5

The Coal Owner and the Pitman’s Wife

Thomas S. AllenSheila Armstrong

3:22

6

The Socialist ABC

David Clelland MPDavid Murray

3:51

7

Somebody Stole Me Bottle

Graeme DanbyTim Healy

2:33

8

In My Town

Alex Glasgow

1:29

9

Geordie Black

Ray StubbsJed GrimesMick DoonanKevin DoonanPeter McKennaPhil MurrayTheo Clapp

4:59

10

Sawdust Jack

Graeme Danby

2:31

11

He’s Got Them On the Run

Johnny HandleHigh Level Ranters

2:42

12

I Laugh Her Bad Temper Away

Ray StubbsJed GrimesPhil MurrayTheo Clapp

3:02

13

The Bobby Cure

Johnny HandleThe Brown Ale Brass Band

2:33

14

The Sunsets, Bonny Lad

Alex Glasgow

2:03

15

Woman, Charmin’ Woman

Graeme DanbyTim Healy

2:46