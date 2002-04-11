Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Canny Wylam' Around Blaydon | Prudhoe - The Northumbria Anthology

Canny Wylam' Around Blaydon | Prudhoe - The Northumbria Anthology

Various Artists

Mawson and Wareham (Music) LTD  • Фолк  • 2002

1

The Miller’s Wife of Blaydon

Benny GrahamJohnny Handle

2:06

2

The Howty Towty Lass

Ian Storey

1:47

3

The Old Man of the Village

Johnny Handle

2:42

4

Doon the Wagon Way

Sheila Armstrong

1:38

5

The Winlaton Cockfight

Johnny Handle

2:05

6

Any Minute Now

Alex Glasgow

1:59

7

Danny’s

Johnny HandleHigh Level Ranters

1:52

8

The Angler’s Delight

Canticle

2:57

9

Dust

Johnny Handle

3:09

10

Heddon On the Wall

Bill RobinsonClifton Helliwell

1:45

11

Canny Wylam

Brian WatsonJohnny Handle

2:22

12

Geordie Broon

Alex Glasgow

2:14

13

The Bad Half Croon

Johnny HandleLemingston Male Voice Choir

2:45

14

Blaydon Races

Thomas S. AllenSheila Armstrong

3:43

