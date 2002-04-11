Canny Wylam' Around Blaydon | Prudhoe - The Northumbria Anthology

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
The Miller’s Wife of Blaydon
Benny GrahamJohnny Handle
2
The Howty Towty Lass
Ian Storey
3
The Old Man of the Village
Johnny Handle
4
Doon the Wagon Way
Sheila Armstrong
5
The Winlaton Cockfight
6
Any Minute Now
Alex Glasgow
7
Danny’s
Johnny HandleHigh Level Ranters
8
The Angler’s Delight
Canticle
9
Dust
10
Heddon On the Wall
Bill RobinsonClifton Helliwell
11
Canny Wylam
Brian WatsonJohnny Handle
12
Geordie Broon
13
The Bad Half Croon
Johnny HandleLemingston Male Voice Choir
14
Blaydon Races
Thomas S. AllenSheila Armstrong