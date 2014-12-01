Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома New Country Express

New Country Express

Tennessee Tanglers

Sleek & Sound  • Фолк  • 2014

1

Man Against Machine

Tennessee Tanglers

5:24

2

Wagon Wheel (Rock Me Mama)

Tennessee Tanglers

4:06

3

Get Me Some of That

Tennessee Tanglers

3:11

4

Then (And I Thought I Loved You Then)

Tennessee Tanglers

4:23

5

Follow Your Arrow

Tennessee Tanglers

3:21

6

Somethin' Bad (Somthing Real Bad About to Happen)

Tennessee Tanglers

2:51

7

Hey Bartender

Tennessee Tanglers

3:19

8

Black Roses (From "Nashville")

Tennessee Tanglers

3:45

9

Dirt

Tennessee Tanglers

3:51

10

Wrong About You

Tennessee Tanglers

1:56

11

Sweet Little Somethin'

Tennessee Tanglers

3:26

12

Where It's At (Yep, Yep)

Tennessee Tanglers

3:27

13

Boys 'Round Here

Tennessee Tanglers

4:50

14

American Honky-Tonk Bar Association

Tennessee Tanglers

3:34

15

Rodeo & Juliet

Tennessee Tanglers

3:46

16

Neon Light

Tennessee Tanglers

3:25

17

Don't Put Dirt on My Grave Just Yet

Tennessee Tanglers

3:21

18

A Life That's Good (From "Nashville")

Tennessee Tanglers

3:56

19

Send 'em on Down the Road

Tennessee Tanglers

4:16

20

Compass (You'll Never Be Alone)

Tennessee Tanglers

3:06

21

One of Those Nights

Tennessee Tanglers

3:42

22

The Moment I Know

Tennessee Tanglers

4:48

23

Sure Be Cool If You Did

Tennessee Tanglers

3:36

24

Crying on a Suitcase

Tennessee Tanglers

3:40

25

Get Your Shine On

Tennessee Tanglers

3:42

26

I Drive Your Truck

Tennessee Tanglers

3:50

27

Two Black Cadillacs

Tennessee Tanglers

4:57

28

Pontoon (Party in Slow Motion)

Tennessee Tanglers

3:29

29

My Silver Lining

Tennessee Tanglers

3:34

30

Tattoos on This Town

Tennessee Tanglers

3:20

31

Believing (From "Nashville" TV Show)

Tennessee Tanglers

3:21

32

I Don't Want This Night to End

Tennessee Tanglers

3:39

33

Stuck Like Glue

Tennessee Tanglers

4:07

34

You (No One Get Me Like You)

Tennessee Tanglers

2:49

35

Better Than I Used to Be

Tennessee Tanglers

3:15

36

Chicken Fried

Tennessee Tanglers

3:45

37

Honey Bee (I'll Be Your Honeybee)

Tennessee Tanglers

3:26

38

My Love Tells Me So

Tennessee Tanglers

4:42

39

Home (The Place That We All Call Home)

Tennessee Tanglers

3:56

40

Leave the Night On

Tennessee Tanglers

3:10

41

Bottoms Up

Tennessee Tanglers

3:40

42

Country Girl (Shake It for Me)

Tennessee Tanglers

3:43

43

Beachin'

Tennessee Tanglers

3:05

44

To Make You Feel My Love

Tennessee Tanglers

3:59

45

People Loving People

Tennessee Tanglers

3:37

46

Driftin' Away

Tennessee Tanglers

4:57

47

Rodeo (They Call the Thing Rodeo)

Tennessee Tanglers

3:34

48

Day Drinking

Tennessee Tanglers

3:03

49

I've Got Friends in Low Places

Tennessee Tanglers

3:55

50

The Big Revival

Tennessee Tanglers

3:13

51

I Ain't Leavin' Without Your Love (From "Nashville")

Tennessee Tanglers

2:48

52

You Gonna Fly

Tennessee Tanglers

3:29

53

All American Kid

Tennessee Tanglers

4:29

